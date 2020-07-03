The best AUG loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s gunsmith is truly a beautiful thing. The ability to customize a gun to each player’s preference is part of what makes the game so fun.

The AUG is one of the most customizable guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone—and it’s worth the time it takes to level up and unlock all its attachments.

With just a few changes, the AUG can be switched from a submachine gun to an actual assault rifle, using 5.56 ammo like the other ARs in the game.

Here’s some of the best loadouts you can use for the AUG in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

SMG

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

If SMGs are your thing and you want to kit the AUG out to perform better as one, this loadout is a good start. It maximizes aim down sight speed and mobility.

Long-range AR

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 407mm Lightweight

Optic: Integral 3.0x Optic

Stock: FSS Heavy Stock Pro

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags

Using this loadout, you can transform the AUG from an SMG to an AR. The key is the 5.56 round magazine, as well as the long-range scope. This loadout is reminiscent of AUG ARs from previous CoD games.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 622m Long Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums

For the battle royale players, this loadout keeps the AR theme going but ratchets it up a few notches and doubles the size of the 5.56 magazine.