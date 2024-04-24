Warzone fans, rejoice: There’s a new SMG to dominate foes up close with. But it’s actually an assault rifle.

Recommended Videos

Added in week four of season three for Modern Warfare 3, the JAK Revenger Kit is one of the best Conversion Kits added yet. It takes the season three battle pass AR, the BP50, and turns it into a 60-round SMG that shreds up close. I love it.

Here’s our pick for the best BP50 SMG loadout in Warzone, featuring the JAK Revenger Kit.

Best BP50 SMG JAK Revenger loadout in Warzone

Fast and mean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best BP50 SMG build in Warzone

Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit

JAK Revenger Kit Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Laser: 1MW Artemis Laser

1MW Artemis Laser Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: CGC-TAC Tape

Once you’ve unlocked the JAK Revenger Kit, make sure to make a loadout for it immediately. It’s one of the most fun new additions to the game in a while and a great argument for the Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in the game.

On its release, the JAK Revenger BP50 has some of the fastest time-to-kill when it comes to SMGs in Warzone and it offers incredible mobility, which are two things that are necessary when considering using an SMG.

The Casus Brake is a necessity for some recoil reduction, and I like the 9mm High Grain Rounds for its damage boosting ability. Other than that, there’s some flexibility, but I like this build a lot for close-range encounters on Urzikstan or elsewhere.

If you prefer a reticle, I like the MORS Dot Sight or MK. 3 Reflector to keep its high ADS speed, which is incredibly crucial when it comes to CQC battles.

Best JAK Revenger BP50 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk one: Double Time

Double Time Perk two: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk three: Tempered

Tempered Perk four: High Alert

High Alert Secondary weapon: MORS or SOA Subverter

MORS or SOA Subverter Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This is a standard class setup for Warzone, so I don’t think you can really go wrong with it. You may consider swapping out Double Time for something like Battle Hardened or E.O.D. considering how fast you move with this SMG, though.

Otherwise, you can use this loadout basically at any time in Warzone and do just fine with it. Don’t let it prevent you from hunting down the Specialist Perk Package, though, because that will basically turn you into a super-soldier on the battlefield.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more