The best BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 loadout and class setup in MW3

The BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 is a force to be reckoned with in MW3.
Published: Mar 20, 2024 05:00 pm
The JAK Outlaw-277 transforms the BAS-B into a one-shot lever rifle that every player should consider giving a try in Modern Warfare 3.

By completing the MW3 Season Two, Week Seven challenges, players can unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Conversion Kit for the BAS-B. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the best set of attachments to use alongside the new Aftermarket Part.

Best BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 loadout in MW3

Image of the BAS-B rifle in Modern Warfare 3.
The BAS-B jumps right back into relevancy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Optic: MK.3 Reflector
  • Stock: Sawed Off Mod
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

We built our loadout based on data provided by TrueGameData. This set of attachments improves the battle rifle’s aim-down speed to a lightning-quick 232 milliseconds, and extends the one-shot kill torso range from around 17 meters to around 21. Additionally, this loadout is still capable of taking down an enemy with one headshot up to 55 meters in most cases.

For comparison, the 143 rounds per minute fire rate is even better than the KV Inhibitor, a semi-automatic sniper rifle. We also improved the bullet velocity to 1309 meters per second, which isn’t that important for close-range engagements, but it never hurts to make the weapon even faster.

Best BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 class setup in MW3

  • Vest: Assassin Vest
  • Handgun: Renetti
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: Tac Mask

We believe the Assassin Vest is currently the best in MW3 because it makes you immune to UAV and enemy radar effects, even while stationary. Community members widely consider the Renetti the most powerful secondary weapon, and you won’t find many alternatives other than stun and frag grenades. As for the rest of the equipment items, Quick Grip Gloves make it possible to swap weapons faster, which will come in handy if you miss a shot. To finish off our class setup, Covert Sneakers eliminate your footsteps and the Tac Mask reduces the effects of annoying stun grenades.

