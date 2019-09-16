The 3 best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta

With the first weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta finished, it feels as good of a time as any to reflect on the game’s weapons.

There were several powerful weapons for fans to try out in the Beta, but there were also some ones that were seemingly shooting spitballs at opposing players. So the ultimate goal is to help you stay away from the spitball-type of guns and point you in the direction of the good ones.

Here are the best weapons in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta.

MP5

Screengrab via Activision

It just wouldn’t be accurate if we didn’t say the MP5 is one of the best, most well-rounded weapons in the entire game.

A submachine gun, the MP5 doesn’t seem to have any issues with it at all. Its range, recoil, damage, and speed appear to be one of the best in its class, making it a easy yet powerful weapon to use.

Obviously, if you enjoy a slower playstyle, the MP5 may not be the best gun for you. Submachine guns are usually best for quicker, objective-oriented players that find themselves in more gunfights. If that doesn’t describe you, maybe let your teammates pull out the MP5 instead.

AX-50

Screengrab via Activision

The AX-50 is POWERFUL. If you have the aim centering a sniper player typically requires, this gun should be a great option for you in the second weekend of the Beta.

The best sniper rifles usually are both easy to use and powerful enough so players don’t end up with endless hitmarkers. Luckily, the AX-50 fits the bill here, and that’s why it’s certainly a weapon at least trying out next weekend.

M4A1

Screengrab via Activision

Players got a chance to try out several different assault rifles during the first weekend of the Beta, but the one that’s the quickest to unlock may just be the best.

The M4A1, which is the first AR that can be unlocked, is a great mix of damage, accuracy, and maneuverability. It would appear the game, at its current state at least, will be SMG-heavy. But the M4 may be able to balance the meta out by being able to sit back and pick off more aggressive SMG players.