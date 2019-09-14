All weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta

While Modern Warfare is only in beta, some believe the game very well may be dominated by submachine guns. And it’s not hard to figure out why people would think that.

There are three SMGs that can be unlocked in the beta at the moment, but those three guns are very, very good. That’s not to say the other weapons aren’t good, though.

Whether you’re an Assault Rifle player, a Sniper, or a Shotgun player (please don’t do be those people), there should be something nice and shiny in the weapon select this year.

Here are all of the weapons in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta.

Assault Rifles

M4A1

AK-47

M13

FR 5.56

Oden

Kilo 141

FAL

FN Scar 17s

Submachine Guns

MP5

MP7

AUG

P90

PP19 Bizon

Uzi

Shotguns

Model 680

725

R9-0 Shotgun

Origin 12 Shotgun

Light Machine Guns

M91

SA87

PKM

MG34

Marksman Rifles

EBR-14

MK2 Carbine

Kar98k

Sniper Rifles

AX-50

Dragunov

HDR

All above screengrabs via Activison.