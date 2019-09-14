All weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta

While Modern Warfare is only in beta, some believe the game very well may be dominated by submachine guns. And it’s not hard to figure out why people would think that.
There are three SMGs that can be unlocked in the beta at the moment, but those three guns are very, very good. That’s not to say the other weapons aren’t good, though.
Whether you’re an Assault Rifle player, a Sniper, or a Shotgun player (please don’t do be those people), there should be something nice and shiny in the weapon select this year.
Here are all of the weapons in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta.
Assault Rifles
M4A1
AK-47
M13
FR 5.56
Oden
Kilo 141
FAL
FN Scar 17s
Submachine Guns
MP5
MP7
AUG
P90
PP19 Bizon
Uzi
Shotguns
Model 680
725
R9-0 Shotgun
Origin 12 Shotgun
Light Machine Guns
M91
SA87
PKM
MG34
Marksman Rifles
EBR-14
MK2 Carbine
Kar98k
Sniper Rifles
AX-50
Dragunov
HDR
All above screengrabs via Activison.