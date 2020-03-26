Summit1g expresses frustration with lack of footstep sound effects in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone might be one of the most-watched games on Twitch since its release earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean that the title is without flaws.

Summit1g is by far the most-watched Warzone streamer on Twitch with 5.3 million hours watched across 160 hours of streaming since the game’s release. But last night, he seemed to be fairly fed up with one particular recurring issue.

In one match, Summit died to an enemy that he couldn’t hear coming up behind him, despite there being no other sound going on in the game. The lack of footstep noise, like most shooters have, made his death feel especially frustrating.

“Counter-Strike hide-and-seek mod takes more fucking skill than this goddamn game dude,” Summit said. “That’s a hide-and-seek. Shit, if I was going to play a hide-and-seek, I’d play that fucking game man… Can I get some fucking footsteps please? God, it’s unreal.”

Summit went on to describe the general lack of other noise going on around him when he was killed. He reiterated that there was essentially nothing going on that should have prevented him from hearing his opponent walking up behind him.

“There’s no sound effects going on,” he said. “There’s no explosions. It’s fucking quiet as shit, and I don’t hear that guy until he’s on top of me? Dude, fix your fucking game man.”

Summit isn’t the first to complain about sound issues in Warzone. Dr. Disrespect is the second most-watched Warzone player on Twitch and he’s made it known on his stream that he also isn’t a fan of the way that peripheral sound works in Warzone.