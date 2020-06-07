Summit1g Call of Duty: Warzone settings and keybinds

Summit1g is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He currently has the fifth most followed channel with over 5.3 million followers.
Though Summit may look like a variety streamer since he keeps it fresh by playing new games, he’s a veteran tactical shooter player. He rose to fame thanks to his dominating play style in CS:GO and WarZ. His background allowed him to excel in battle royale games, and Call of Duty: Warzone wasn’t an exception.
If you like Summit’s gameplay and would like to emulate him, starting with his settings is a great idea. Remember that you can only make these settings by fine-tuning them for yourself since your preferences can be different from Summit’s
Summit1g’s video settings
Any guide to help players improve their frames-per-second (FPS) recommends them to turn off the shadow settings. While shadow settings are crucial to pinpoint enemies that you would miss without their shadows, even players like Shroud prefer to keep shadows disabled for the extra performance boost.
Summit1g goes against the flow here and prefers playing with Shadows on. He lowers other major graphical settings like Particle Quality, Texture Filtering, and Particle Lightning in return, however, and ensures a balance between decent frames alongside all the visual advantage he can get.
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920×1090
- Refresh rate: 240
- Render resolution: 100
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- Custom frame limit: Unlimited
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Texture resolution: High
- Particle quality: Low
- Texture filter Anisotropic: Low
- Tessellation: Near
- Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lighting: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x
- Depth of Field: Enabled
- Filmic Strength: 1.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: 0.25
Summit1g’s mouse settings
One setting that caught our eye is Summit1g’s Polling Rate. Keeping it at 1000 Hz is often advised for the lowest response time, but it’s hard to notice a difference most of the time.
It isn’t known why Summit prefers using his mouse at 500 Hz but it’s likely to be an old habit. Running your mouse on 500 Hz is also less taxing on your CPU which may be a beneficial aspect for streamers.
- DPI: 400
- Polling rate: 500 Hz
- Sensitivity: 9.5
- Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity: Legacy
- ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual
- Monitor distance coefficient: Locked
- Mouse acceleration: 0.00
- Mouse filtering: 0.00
- Mouse smoothing: Disabled
Summit1g’s general in-game settings
Summit1g’s gameplay settings aren’t that different from the default ones. The most important settings here are his Field of View (FoV) and minimum weapon switch delay preferences.
Though a higher FoV is essential to see more of your surroundings, it may be more taxing in terms of performance for your PC. If you experience FPS drops with higher FoV settings we recommend experimenting with lower values.
Keeping your weapon switch delay at zero ensures you waste no time while swapping to another weapon, which can come in handy in head-to-head close-quarter skirmishes.
- Field of View: 100
- ADS Field of View: Independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100
- Color Blind Type: Disabled
- Colorblind Target: Off
- Mini Map Shape: Round
- Mini Map Rotation: Enabled
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Crouch Behavior: Hold
- Prone Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled
- Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00
- Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled
Summit1g’s keybinds
Summit1g’s preference, when it comes to keybinds, allows his index and pinky fingers to do the most of the work. He presses E to use an object instead of the default F and uses Left Ctrl to crouch/slide as opposed to C.
He also uses his mouse buttons for bindings like Tactical Equipment which frees up his keyboard for more essential keybinds.
- Use Object: E
- Jump/Stand/Mante: Space
- Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl
- Prone: Z
- Change Stance/Slide: X
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift
- Weapon Mount: E / Mouse 5
- Reload: R
- Alternate Fire: B
- Melee/Finishing Move: V
- Lethal Equipment: F
- Tactical Equipment: Mouse Button 4