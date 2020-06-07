Summit1g Call of Duty: Warzone settings and keybinds

Summit1g is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He currently has the fifth most followed channel with over 5.3 million followers.

Though Summit may look like a variety streamer since he keeps it fresh by playing new games, he’s a veteran tactical shooter player. He rose to fame thanks to his dominating play style in CS:GO and WarZ. His background allowed him to excel in battle royale games, and Call of Duty: Warzone wasn’t an exception.

If you like Summit’s gameplay and would like to emulate him, starting with his settings is a great idea. Remember that you can only make these settings by fine-tuning them for yourself since your preferences can be different from Summit’s

Summit1g’s video settings

Any guide to help players improve their frames-per-second (FPS) recommends them to turn off the shadow settings. While shadow settings are crucial to pinpoint enemies that you would miss without their shadows, even players like Shroud prefer to keep shadows disabled for the extra performance boost.

Summit1g goes against the flow here and prefers playing with Shadows on. He lowers other major graphical settings like Particle Quality, Texture Filtering, and Particle Lightning in return, however, and ensures a balance between decent frames alongside all the visual advantage he can get.

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920×1090

1920×1090 Refresh rate: 240

240 Render resolution: 100

100 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic Custom frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Texture resolution: High

High Particle quality: Low

Low Texture filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Tessellation: Near

Near Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: Low

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x

SMAA 1x Depth of Field: Enabled

Enabled Filmic Strength: 1.00

1.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.25

Summit1g’s mouse settings

One setting that caught our eye is Summit1g’s Polling Rate. Keeping it at 1000 Hz is often advised for the lowest response time, but it’s hard to notice a difference most of the time.

It isn’t known why Summit prefers using his mouse at 500 Hz but it’s likely to be an old habit. Running your mouse on 500 Hz is also less taxing on your CPU which may be a beneficial aspect for streamers.

DPI: 400

400 Polling rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz Sensitivity: 9.5

9.5 Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity: Legacy

Legacy ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual

Gradual Monitor distance coefficient: Locked

Locked Mouse acceleration: 0.00

0.00 Mouse filtering: 0.00

0.00 Mouse smoothing: Disabled

Summit1g’s general in-game settings

Summit1g’s gameplay settings aren’t that different from the default ones. The most important settings here are his Field of View (FoV) and minimum weapon switch delay preferences.

Though a higher FoV is essential to see more of your surroundings, it may be more taxing in terms of performance for your PC. If you experience FPS drops with higher FoV settings we recommend experimenting with lower values.

Keeping your weapon switch delay at zero ensures you waste no time while swapping to another weapon, which can come in handy in head-to-head close-quarter skirmishes.

Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Independent

Independent Brightness: 50.00

50.00 H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100

100 Color Blind Type: Disabled

Disabled Colorblind Target: Off

Off Mini Map Shape: Round

Round Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Crouch Behavior: Hold

Hold Prone Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled

Disabled Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled

Enabled Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00

0.00 Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle

Toggle Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0

100.0 Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind

Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled

Summit1g’s keybinds

Summit1g’s preference, when it comes to keybinds, allows his index and pinky fingers to do the most of the work. He presses E to use an object instead of the default F and uses Left Ctrl to crouch/slide as opposed to C.

He also uses his mouse buttons for bindings like Tactical Equipment which frees up his keyboard for more essential keybinds.