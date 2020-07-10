StuDyy, LandO join Call of Duty League broadcast team

The pair will be in action "soon," according to the CDL.

The Call of Duty League has added Landon “LandO” Sanders and former pro Jeremy “StuDyy” Astacio to its broadcasting team.

The league didn’t specify what role either LandO or StuDyy will play in the CDL broadcast, although StuDyy did serve as a desk analyst during the 2019 Call of Duty World League season. LandO previously casted for the CWL and UMG.

Some updates for our broadcast: We are pleased to welcome Landon @LandO Sanders and Jeremy @JeremyStuD Astacio to our crew. Looking forward to seeing them in action soon. pic.twitter.com/Lsn5gPXwp9 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 10, 2020

The two signings come less than a week after caster Philip “Momo” Whitfield announced he had been fired following sexual assault and harassment allegations. Whitfield said Activision Blizzard terminated his contract after completing an investigation into “old messages that [he’d] sent to female members of the gaming community.”

Before his release, Whitfield had been paired with play-by-play commentator Miles Ross, comprising one of the three CDL casting pairs. During this weekend’s New York Home Series, Ross is casting with color commentator Thomas “Chance” Ashworth, who previously worked with Ben “Benson” Bowe throughout the entire season. Benson hasn’t been mentioned or seen during the broadcast today.

The pair of Clint “Maven” Evans and Joseph “MerK” DeLuca commentated the first two matches of the event before Ross and Chance took over for the Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas match.

