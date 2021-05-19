Sources: Seattle Surge could have its eyes set on adding Classic to complete roster

The Seattle Surge could be looking to fill its vacant roster spot with Paris Legion player Classic, who’s expected to be released by the European Call of Duty League franchise in the coming days, sources tell Dot Esports.

The Seattle-based franchise has struggled since day one of operations. During the inaugural Call of Duty League season in 2020, the Surge finished 11th overall in the league standings, winning only five matches and losing 16 while earning a top-12 placing at the Call of Duty League Championship.

Throughout the course of the year, Seattle benched Enable, subbed in Pandur, and brought Enable back into the lineup. When Call of Duty legend Karma retired in June, the Surge then benched Enable again for Pandur and Proto made his season debut in place of Karma.

Fast forward to the 2021 season and the franchise has continued to struggle, sitting in last place in the standings with four wins and 15 losses.

A little over two weeks ago, the team made a move to bench Loony from the starting roster and sign Decemate, who had been dominating in Challengers. During Seattle's short two-week stint with Decemate, they lost all three matches with a 3-9 map record and earned a top-12 placing at the Stage Three Major.

After the Stage Three Major concluded, Decemate and Seattle mutually agreed to part ways. Decemate said he didn't think he was the right piece to help the team win.

Now, the Surge could be targeting veteran player Classic, who is due to be dropped by the Paris Legion and replaced by Zaptius within the next few days, according to multiple sources.

Octane and Classic played together for two years in the Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare seasons under Rise Nation and Luminosity Gaming. And during the majority of Black Ops 4, Classic stayed under Luminosity and won CWL Fort Worth alongside Gunless.

The franchise has a week to figure out its fourth player before Stage Four begins. They'll need a miraculous turnaround to qualify for Champs at the end of the season.