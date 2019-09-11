Shroud, Karl-Anthony Towns to compete in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Celebrity Pro-Am

In celebration of the first weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta, Activision will host a pro-am tournament.

Popular streamer Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, along with OpTic Gaming founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, and Fortnite pro Aydan Conrad will compete with and against actress Aijona Alexus and NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell in the Sept. 14 event.

The tournament will be sponsored by MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL, an energy drink targeted at gamers. In addition to the event, Activision, MTN DEW, and Doritos have partnered to offer 2XP codes on the latter two’s products.

Whichever team wins will receive $25,000 to donate to their preferred charity, while the losing team will have $10,000 to donate.

The first beta weekend will begin on Sept. 12 at 12pm CT and end on the morning of Sept. 16. Unfortunately for PC and Xbox players, this is exclusive to PlayStation 4.