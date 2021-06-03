Shotzzy leads Dallas Empire to dominant win over Los Angeles Guerillas in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 4 group play

There were moments where the Los Angeles Guerillas looked like they had an opening to take control of a map in today’s Call of Duty League series against the Dallas Empire. And every time, Dallas’ Shotzzy was there to slam the door shut.

Dallas, who were coming off their own 3-0 loss at the hands of the Toronto Ultra in week one of Stage Four group play, quickly put away Los Angeles with a quick 3-0 win today. Shotzzy led the way for Dallas, who move to 2-1 in Stage Four group play, with an incredible 1.74 K/D throughout the best-of-five series. Dallas snapped an eight-game Control losing streak with the 3-1 victory in map three, giving the Empire their first Control win since April 22 against the Paris Legion.

Vivid, in his first match against his former team since being dropped last month, posted a 0.87 K/D. But that doesn’t tell the entire story of this series since he was making plays left and right in crucial moments for the Empire. Crimsix looked like the Crimsix that longtime competitive Call of Duty fans are used to seeing, posting a 1.18 K/D in this series. ILLeY wasn’t far behind with a 1.12 K/D.

This is easily the best the defending Call of Duty League champions have looked since they parted ways with Huke in April. While Dallas have a ways to compete with the likes of the Atlanta FaZe at the top of the CDL standings, they do still sit in third place and this win could go a long way to building momentum toward the end of the season.

For Los Angeles, their woes continue. Today marks their eighth loss in their last nine matches, with the sole victory coming over the Seattle Surge at the Stage Three major. Apathy and Assault led the Guerillas with 1.04 and 1.05 K/Ds, respectively.

Dallas return to action on Sunday, June 6 at 5pm CT with a matchup against former Empire player Clayster and the New York Subliners. Los Angeles will play in the first of three matches on June 6, taking on the Florida Mutineers at 2pm CT.