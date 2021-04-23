Dallas Empire bench Huke, promote FeLo to starting roster

The Empire are in second place in the CDL.

The Dallas Empire have benched Huke in favor of Challengers player FeLo, the team announced today via Twitter.

Huke, who at one time was touted as one of the best players in the Call of Duty League, will move to a "reserve role," according to the Empire's tweet. FeLo will make his first CDL start against Stage Two Major champions Toronto Ultra on Sunday, April 25.

"FeLo will be in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto as we move Huke to a reserve role," the Empire's statement reads. "The team has felt we are playing below our potential, and with FeLo playing so well in Challengers, he's earned a shot to compete in the starting lineup."

Huke tweeted: "Wish them the best, another challenge for me and I'm here for it."

FeLo is a veteran of the Call of Duty scene, competing for the likes of OpTic Nation, CLG, Rise Nation, compLexity, eUnited, and Evil Geniuses. After spending the entire 2020 season in Challengers with Triumph Gaming, FeLo signed with the Empire as the team's only substitute in January 2021.

The Empire won their first match of Stage Three earlier today, defeating the Paris Legion 3-1. During the series, Huke had a 1.05 K/D ratio, the second-worst of the four players. Shotzzy, the reigning league MVP, had a 0.82 K/D.

Dallas currently hold second place in the 12-team league with 190 CDL Points. They are 12-7 on the season, and finished second and third at the Stage One and Stage Two Majors, respectively.