Dallas Empire signs FeLo as substitute for 2021 Call of Duty League season

The team has finalized its roster for the upcoming season.

The reigning Call of Duty League champions, the Dallas Empire, are gearing up to defend their title in season two by signing Tyler “FeLo” Johnson.

FeLo, who last played for Triumph in the North American Challengers league, is joining the Empire as a substitute player and Search and Destroy specialist, the organization announced today.

Welcome the newest member of the Empire, @FeLo! pic.twitter.com/ngl3kFIXGq — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) January 19, 2021

The veteran player has been active in the CoD scene for years and represented teams like Complexity, eUnited, and Evil Geniuses throughout his career. He and the Triumph roster were dominant in the Challengers league last year and took first place back in August.

He replaces Paul "Tisch" Tischler as the team’s substitute moving forward after he left the team in October.

“Bringing FeLo to the team was a natural move for us as we prepare to repeat our championship run from the League’s first season,” Empire head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier said, “He’s a world-class Search and Destroy player and helped us prepare for the Grand Finals last year, so we’re expecting great things from him.”

Blessed to be apart of such a great organization, going to help the boys in anyway I can this year.

Thank you guys for all the love ❤️ https://t.co/sY49qWlh9k — Tyler (@FeLo) January 19, 2021

Empire’s core players have remained the same outside of releasing Clayster due to the CDL moving to a four-vs-four format for the 2021 season, which forced the team to make a tough roster decision.

The Empire and New York Subliners, Clayster's new team, will play an exhibition game on Jan. 23 at 2pm CT as part of the Kickoff Classic event. The match will be streamed on YouTube.