Shoot House 24/7 returns in today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch, AK-47 grenade launcher bug fixed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans were disappointed when the Dec. 3 update removed the fast-paced Shoot House 24/7 mode, replacing it with Crash 24/7 instead. But today’s patch marks the return of the chaotic game mode, along with some other fixes to squash pesky bugs.
The patch also removes night maps from Hardcore modes, while adding in a few maps to different game mode rotations. A few issues plaguing players’ matchmaking experience, like the game-breaking AK-47 bug, were also addressed.
Here are today’s Modern Warfare patch notes.
What’s new
- Shoot House 24/7 is back (replaces Crash 24/7).
- Removed night maps from Hardcore modes.
- Added Docks back into Gunfight map rotation.
- Added Grazna Raid and Arklov Peak to Hardcore TDM.
- Added Arklov Peak to Hardcore Headquarters.
General fixes
- When attempting to view weapon details of a weapon in the Missions tab, players will be kicked back to the main menu. This has been fixed.
- Fix for the cargo ship clipping through the playable area on Docks.
- In some cases, players were not able to see or shoot down an opposing team’s Counter UAV. This has been fixed.
- Fix for the VTOL audio persisting after being shot down.
- Fix for a crash that could occur while prone and firing the AK-47 with a launcher and the Fully Loaded perk equipped.
- Fix for the “Jack Frosty” and “Old Wounds” world model appearing differently than the Armory/Gunsmith models.
- Special Operations: “Just Reward” – Fix for the HVT truck crashing into portions of the map.
- Special Operations: Survival – Fix for the respawn flare not working as intended.