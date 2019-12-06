Shoot House 24/7 returns in today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch, AK-47 grenade launcher bug fixed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans were disappointed when the Dec. 3 update removed the fast-paced Shoot House 24/7 mode, replacing it with Crash 24/7 instead. But today’s patch marks the return of the chaotic game mode, along with some other fixes to squash pesky bugs.

The patch also removes night maps from Hardcore modes, while adding in a few maps to different game mode rotations. A few issues plaguing players’ matchmaking experience, like the game-breaking AK-47 bug, were also addressed.

Infinity Ward on Twitter Playlist update! Shoot House 24/7 is back! We’ve also removed night maps from Hardcore modes and squashed a few bugs. Check out the full list in our patch notes! https://t.co/IYa21EnBd1

Here are today’s Modern Warfare patch notes.

What’s new

Shoot House 24/7 is back (replaces Crash 24/7).

Removed night maps from Hardcore modes.

Added Docks back into Gunfight map rotation.

Added Grazna Raid and Arklov Peak to Hardcore TDM.

Added Arklov Peak to Hardcore Headquarters.

General fixes