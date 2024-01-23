Category:
Shatter Gauntlet $150,000 Warzone tournament: Schedule, standings, more

Warzone's best of the best go head-to-head.
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 02:18 pm
Warzone parachute
Image via Activision

The Warzone Shatter Gauntlet pits 60 teams against each other to take home the lion’s share of a $150,000 prize pool. Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing tournament.

It’s an exciting time to be a competitive Call of Duty fan. CDL Major One kicks off on Jan. 25 in Boston, and MW3 Ranked Play is finally live after a bumpy launch day. Meanwhile, Warzone‘s tournament scene is starting to heat up.

After over a month of learning the ropes on Urzikstan, pro players and content creators have mastered the map and know every nook and cranny, resulting in thrilling action when top-level players go head to head. Shatter Gauntlet provides the perfect platform for stars to showcase their talent.

Warzone Shatter Gauntlet schedule

Here is the full schedule for Warzone Shatter Gauntlet.

  • Event Two: Jan 29, 2pm CST
  • Event Three: Feb. 5, 2pm CST

Warzone Shatter Gauntlet standings

After the first day of action, here are the top 15 teams that will move on to the Finals in Event Three. 30 different teams will compete in Event Two for a chance to join the first group of teams on the last day of the tournament.

Points from the qualifer rounds carry over, meaning teams who finished high will have a leg up entering the final stage.

A few big names in the scene failed to qualify for the next round, including Swagg, Apathy, and Qrissy. There has been no confirmation about who will be competing in Event Two, but expect to see other well-known players make an appearance.

PlacementTeam
FirstRated, Mayappo, Ottereys
SecondZLaner, Destroy, Rxul
ThirdPentagon, Fuzzn, Melvin
FourthScummN, Unrational, zDongy
FifthTommey, Huskerrs, ZSmit
SixthTesty
SeventhSavyultras, isFreddy, ZANX
EighthUncivlQueen
NinthSuperEvan, Braztvnn, DJmas
10thNobusSpartan
11thSwishem, Natedogtv, Tappa_EP
12thChrxnicle
13thOPmarked, Sinbks, Beam_Ark
14thLullaashyy, Vkreugger, Braalik
15thItseyqew

The tournament officials did not provide a format for the Finals, but Warzone fans praised the match point format used in the OpTic $200,000 tournament. Instead of confusing multipliers, the match point format awards one point per elimination and a separate set amount of points based on placement. For example, squads earn 15 points for placing first or 10 for placing second.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.