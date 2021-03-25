Several Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons to receive tuning update next week

Changes are coming to some of the game's most impactful guns.

As part of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War‘s upcoming season two midseason update, a big list of multiplayer guns are set to receive some tuning.

Treyarch announced today that it will release the full patch notes on Monday, March 29. But for now, here's the full list of guns that will be tuned:

Tuning scheduled for the following weapons next week:



• LC10

• AK-74u

• MAC-10

• KSP 45

• Milano 821

• Krig 6

• FFAR 1

• Groza

• Magnum

• 1911

• RPG-7

• LMG adjustments

• Launchers buffed against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more



Full patch notes coming on Monday. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

The only specific detail given out by Treyarch so far regarding the tuning is that all launchers will be buffed against the Flak Jacket perk in Hardcore. Flak Jacket reduces damage from explosions by 35 percent and many fans have called for it to be nerfed.

The most impactful entries on this list from a competitive standpoint include the AK-74u submachine gun and the Krig 6 assault rifle. These two weapons are arguably the most popular in their category, especially among pro players.

Another intriguing entry is the FFAR 1 assault rifle. It was one of the most impactful rifles during the beta and early in the game's life but was dramatically nerfed afterward. This tuning could potentially provide the buffs that the FFAR needs to return to the popular rifle rotation.

The full patch notes for next week's update are set to be released on Monday, March 29. The season two midseason update is expected to also contain new Operators, new maps, and potentially some new Zombies content.

