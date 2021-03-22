Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update for season 2 is coming next week

A new content update is coming next week for the midseason mark of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season two.

In a new tweet this afternoon, Treyarch confirmed that "next week, new mysteries of the Dark Aether await," meaning that new Zombies content is coming in the midseason update.

Next week, new mysteries of the Dark Aether await...#Zombies pic.twitter.com/3KeN0KS2v0 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 22, 2021

For a frame of reference of what to expect, for season one's midway point update, Treyarch added a new Zombies map, a new multiplayer map, and more.

While a new Zombies map might not be on the way, an expansion of the new Outbreak mode could be coming. The GIF in the tweet is similar to those that Treyarch posted while teasing the large-scale Zombies experience.

Other content likely to be featured in the update includes two new Operators, a new sniper rifle, and two new multiplayer maps. The new items were revealed last month in the season two road map.

As for Warzone, Raven has been teasing something big for the past few weeks, so the next event in the "Zombies are invading Verdansk" storyline could be included, too.

Black Ops Cold War's season two midseason update will hit sometime next week.

