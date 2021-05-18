Seattle Surge part ways with Decemate after 2 weeks

The Seattle Surge has announced the departure of Decemate, who joined the team on May 3.

In a statement on Twitter, the Surge said the decision was mutual and that the "Surge player operations and coaching staff are working hard in order to recruit a replacement" before Stage Four begins on May 27.

Seattle signed Decemate before the final week of the Call of Duty League's Stage Three group play after the team opened the stage with three consecutive losses. Decemate, who replaced Loony in the starting lineup, was unable to turn around the Surge's fortunes, though. The team lost to the Atlanta FaZe and London Royal Ravens in the final week to finish 0-5 in group play.

At the Stage Three Major, the Surge were among the first two teams to be knocked out of the tournament. Because of their last-place finish, the team received no prize money from the event, marking the second time the team has done so this season. The Surge's loss to the Los Angeles Guerrillas during the event was their seventh consecutive match loss and their league-worst 15th loss of the season.

The Surge have struggled in most aspects this season, but their Control game has been especially poor. Of their 19 Control maps this season, Seattle have won just three, all of which were on Garrison. The team didn't win any of the three Controls they played with Decemate, but they won two of three Search and Destroy maps.

With only two stages remaining before the CDL Playoffs, the Surge are in last place in the league right now. The team has earned 50 CDL Points so far but remain 70 points behind the eighth-place Florida Mutineers, who would be the last team to qualify for the postseason if the season ended today.

Stage Four group play begins on May 27.