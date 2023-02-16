Scump named to CDL’s Team of the Major despite being retired—and even the King thinks it’s hilarious

It seems like the Call of Duty League die-hards are already missing Scump, if a recent fan vote is any indication.

A sponsored award for each CDL Major, Scuf Gaming’s Team of the Major, allows fans to vote for four players who performed the best at the most recent LAN tournament. It’s no secret that Scump is a fan favorite and would be a prime candidate to win something like this, but there’s one main problem: Scump is retired, so he didn’t actually play at the most recent Boston Major (outside of one online qualifier match).

The CDL revealed the winners of Major Two’s Team of the Major today and it included Dashy from OpTic Texas, aBeZy from Atlanta FaZe, and HyDra from New York Subliners. And then there’s Scump in the tweeted video, mustache and all.

The King himself got a kick out of the announcement, as seen in the quoted tweet above, marking the occasion with confusion and laughter for the fact that he got hand-picked as a member of the team without playing in the Major at all. He did have some pretty entertaining watch parties, however.

According to the CDL website, the Team of the Major is picked from nine eligible candidates. So, either the league purposely allowed Scump to be voted for as a nice gesture and send-off for his recent retirement or it simply forgot to remove him from the pool of candidates.

Either way, the Twitter exchange this afternoon was pretty funny. The good news for Scump fans who are worried about missing the Ginga Ninja is that he’s not leaving the scene entirely and will continue to host watch parties and stream his own gameplay on Twitch.

CDL’s Major Three begins with online qualifier matches tomorrow at 2pm CT when the Los Angeles Thieves face off against the Vegas Legion.