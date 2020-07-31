Scores and standings for July 31 $20,000 MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament

NICKMERCS’ MFAM Gauntlet has quickly turned into one of the top personality-driven esports tournaments on Twitch every month.

The event, featuring Warzone gameplay, has been held monthly since April, around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started to keep people home amid social distancing guidelines.

Each month, the event has slowly grown. And this month, the event’s $20,000 prize pool will be divided among the top six teams in the pubstomp-style event.

The scoring system for the first part of the main event includes three hours of queuing squad games to get as many points as possible. Points are awarded for getting kills and placing high in matches.

After that, the top eight teams go into a single-elimination bracket where they queue at the same time as their opponents. Whoever gets the most points in the game wins.

This month, the competition includes a slew of top Twitch talent, like Tfue, NICKMERCS, and TimTheTatman. Additionally, you’ll be able to catch mainstream celebrities like MMA fighter Max Holloway and rapper SuperDuperKyle.

Here’s a look at the current standings in today’s event as of 3:59pm CT.

We’ll be updating the results for this tournament as they come in.