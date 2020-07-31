How to watch the July 31 $20,000 MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament

This week’s Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet tournament raises the stakes with Quads in Verdansk, forging some star-studded teams to play for $20,000.

With the four-man teams required to have a combined kill-death ratio of 16 or lower, some of the top fraggers have been looking to team with players they’ve never played with before. Things could get interesting in this week’s tournament.

Some of the best Warzone players in the world will be teaming up for the matches today, so it’ll definitely be something you don’t want to miss.

Here are some of the confirmed participants in today’s tournament:

TeePee

Silly

Symfuhny

TimTheTatMan

CouRage

Cloakzy

and more

How to watch the MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament

The action takes place on July 31 at 2pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

Some of the action can be seen on the MFAM Gauntlet Twitch channel, but you can watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

All of the information about the MFAM Gauntlet can be found on its official website, including the leaderboards, bracket, and more.