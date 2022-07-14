Nine Call of Duty League teams will fight for six spots in the CDL Championship at the fourth and final Major of the season this weekend.

Hosted by the New York Subliners in Brooklyn, Major Four serves as the last chance for teams to earn CDL Points and lock in a place at the $2.55 million world championship event, which is set to take place from Aug. 4 to 7. Fortunately for the league’s two most popular teams, Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas, they have already punched their proverbial tickets to the event. On the opposite side of the standings table, the Paris Legion, who have lost 22 of their 24 matches this season, are unable to qualify for CDL Champs regardless of their Major Four performance.

Despite having already qualified for Champs, OpTic’s disappointing run in the recent qualifiers has landed the Major One champions in the losers bracket of Major Four. The same can be said for the other two Major champions, Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge, who also performed poorly and will join OpTic and the Legion in the losers bracket.

Unlike OpTic and Seattle, the London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach have experienced a rather sudden turnaround after a rough stretch to kick off the back-half of the season. The teams, along with Major Four hosts NYSL, finished 4-1 in qualifiers to tie for first place. All of the teams will aim to lock up a top-eight position, although the 11th-place Subliners will have an uphill climb to do so. They need to finish third or better to even have a chance to qualify for the CDL Championship.

Call of Duty League Major Four schedule

Starting on Thursday, July 14, the 12 CDL teams will compete for the Major Four championship and crucial CDL Points. The first day will be comprised of winners bracket round one matches, while the following day will feature only losers bracket matches. The final two days of competition will have a combination of winners and losers bracket encounters.

Call of Duty League Major Four bracket

The top eight teams from the Major Four qualifying matches will begin the tournament in the winners bracket, while the bottom four, which includes all three previous Major champions, will start the event in the losers bracket.

As has been the case for Majors this season, the grand finals of the event will be a single best-of-nine series.

Here are the results from the 2022 Call of Duty League Major Four, updated with the most recent match on top.

Call of Duty League Major Four results

Thursday, July 14

London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

London lead 1-0

Tuscan Hardpoint: 250-249 London

This article will be updated until Major Four concludes on Sunday, July 17.