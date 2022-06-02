It feels like several teams could walk away with the title at this event.

The Call of Duty League’s third Major of the 2022 season is officially underway.

Roughly two months ago, the Los Angeles Guerrillas stunned the competitive Call of Duty community by going on a historic losers bracket run to win Major Two in Minnesota. And now, heading into Major Three, it feels like several teams have a legitimate chance to take home the title.

Four-day schedule for Major Three. | Image via Call of Duty League

All 12 CDL teams are set to battle it out in Toronto from June 2 to 5 after competing in three weeks of online qualifier matches to determine the seeding for this event. The Minnesota RØKKR shocked many fans by securing the top seed at Major Three after going 5-0. OpTic Texas, Seattle Surge, and Toronto Ultra all went 4-1 to round out the top four heading into this tournament.

The rest of the winners bracket features the Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers, and Los Angeles Thieves. This leaves the Boston Breach, Los Angeles Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, and Paris Legion as the squads who will immediately start Major Three in the losers bracket following lackluster performances in the online qualifiers.

Initial bracket for Major Three. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are all of the results for the 2022 Call of Duty League season’s Major Three, updated with the most recent match toward the top.

Thursday, June 2

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners (Winners bracket round one)

Seattle lead 1-0

Bocage Hardpoint: 250-178 Seattle

This article will be updated until the end of Major Three on Sunday, June 5.