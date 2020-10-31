Renegades signs former Paris Legion players to Call of Duty Challengers team

The two former professional players will continue to compete in the amateur league.

Call of Duty Challengers team Renegades has signed former Paris Legion players Shockz and Louqa to its roster. The pair will be joining Fighta and Pred on the starting roster.

Shockz and Louqa played for the Paris Legion during the inaugural Call of Duty League season. Paris finished the regular season in 10th place and made it to the second elimination round during the playoffs. This relatively poor performance led to Paris dropping its entire roster.

Renegades dominated the Challengers APAC region last year with its roster featuring Fighta, Pred, Swifty, Setzzy, and Crimzah. The team decided to keep Fighta and Pred for the 2021 season and added the two former professionals to further strengthen the roster.

It’s unclear which region Renegades will compete in, although it is assumed they will stay in the APAC region. Call of Duty Challengers recently revealed new tiers of competition only available in North America and Europe, so the talented team could potentially relocate.

Challengers players can now earn a spot in the Challengers Elite program, which has a dedicated prize pool for the top Challengers team. The leading players from North America and Europe will also be invited to the Scouting Series, where Call of Duty League coaches will draft teams consisting of the top amateur players and unsigned players from the 2020 season.

Renegades will not be able to compete in the higher tiered levels of competition if they remain in the APAC region, so fans might see the team move in the future.