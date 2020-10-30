Call of Duty Challengers unveils Scouting Series and Challengers Elite program

Call of Duty Challengers introduced the new Scouting Series and Challengers Elite program today to help expose the top amateur talent and provide more ways for them to get noticed.

The Scouting Series will allow the top unsigned players from Call of Duty Challengers to compete alongside unsigned professionals from the 2020 season. The players will showcase their skills on various teams drafted by coaches from the Call of Duty League. Coaches will be provided with scouting information to select the best players for their team. A total of 128 players (64 from NA and EU) will be invited based on points collected during the 2020 season.

👀 Scouting Series

🏆 Challengers Cups

💪 Challengers Elite#CDL2021 will bring new ways for aspiring Challengers players to compete and get noticed.



Learn more about how you can start on the path to pro this coming season: https://t.co/ZkGGgx0o8X pic.twitter.com/WWp5U63n9S — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) October 30, 2020

The Scouting Series will take place from Dec. 15 to 18. Forty-eight players from each region will be drafted into teams on each day of the event. The event will be held online and players will only compete against other competitors in their region.

The Challengers Elite program will allow the best amateur teams in North America and Europe to compete in a new tier of competition with a dedicated prize pool. The best eight teams in each region will compete in regional competitions throughout the 2021 season and earn a spot in the program through qualifying competitions. Similar to the Scouting Series, teams will only compete with other squads from their region.

The Challengers Elite series is a multi-week competition consisting of round-robin knockout matches. Select Challengers Elite matches will be broadcast on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which will expose amateur teams and players to a broader audience.

Amateur players can also compete in Call of Duty Challengers Cups, which are standalone tournaments that allow players to earn Challengers Points. These points are used to qualify and seed teams in events throughout the season and are the first step in making it to the Call of Duty Challengers Elite program. There will also be Challengers competitive ladders that allow players to earn Challengers Points. The top teams determined by Challengers Points will be invited to qualifier tournaments for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite series.

Call of Duty Challengers is already the official “path to pro circuit” for aspiring CoD players. The Scouting Series and Challengers Elite program will help the best players stand out from the crowd and potentially catch the attention of professional teams. Players who were cut after the inaugural season will also have another chance to prove they deserve a spot in the league.

The official schedule for Call of Duty Challengers and the Challengers Elite program will be released in the future.