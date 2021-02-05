Raven Software is investigating an issue impacting the Operators menu in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software is aware of the issue preventing players from opening the Operators menu. Fans can expect updates as they become available.

The latest Warzone update was meant to eliminate the infinite stim glitch, but it also added multiple new problems. Some players are unable to open the Operators menu, which prevents them from selecting their preferred character.

We're investigating an issue some players are having when trying to access the Operators menu in #Warzone. Updates will be provided when available. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 5, 2021

Players have also reported a glitch that prevented hitmakers from letting them know when they hit enemies. Raven Software is already aware of these bugs and is working on a fix. The developers will also provide updates on the progress involving the Operators menu.

Earlier this week, Activision and Raven confirmed that they're cracking down on cheaters and will be more open with players about the game’s development. Raven has communicated its workflow twice today, which gives players insight into the problems and confirms the developers are paying attention.

The latest update also addressed a bug involving the reload for Black Ops Cold War weapons. Specific Operator missions weren't tracking correctly, but the latest update should’ve fixed the problem.

It's unclear when both issues will be resolved, but help is on the way.