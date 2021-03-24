Raven Software announces 13,000 cheaters banned in latest ban wave

Raven Software has announced another massive ban wave for Call of Duty: Warzone.

The developers claim that they've banned 13,000 accounts in just the most recent ban wave, and that there are more to come.

Another #Warzone banwave today.



Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫



Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

Raven Software has been accused by the Warzone community of not having a functioning anti-cheat, and despite the big ban waves, fans are still upset.

The claim is that without an active anti-cheat and hardware bans, the cheating players simply make new accounts. Thus, the situation turns less into a game of cat and mouse between the developer and the cheaters and more into a game of Whack-A-Mole.

Cheating has been a massive issue in Warzone from the beginning of the game, and has multiplied exponentially because of its popularity and free-to-play status. It's caused several popular CoD streamers to become frustrated and quit the game, but it hasn't slowed the game's absurd popularity. At it's roots, it's a good concept--a battle royale with the wildly successful Modern Warfare aesthetic, with buy-ins, intense one-on-ones in the Gulag, and other ways players can continue their journey after their death (provided their squad is still alive).

Warzone launched just as the COVID-19 pandemic reached a peak in the western world. During a time when it was widely suggested or outright required to remain home by health officials, Warzone was a break from thinking about the nasty outside world. But, if the anti-cheat situation isn't resolved, it could fast become just another point of frustration.

