Rage Serum in CoD: Warzone – How does it work and where to find it

Call of Duty: Warzone is a game of resources. When players first land on the map, they must make the best of their situation. In some matches, you’ll have access to great loot, making it easier to make it to the last safe zones, but you may not always have the same luck.

In addition to weapons and armor, players can also find Field Upgrades while looting. Field Upgrades can be considered buffs, and they can completely change the way you play the game. The Rage Serum Field Upgrade was added to Warzone during season five and incentivizes melee gameplay.

How does Rage Serum work in Warzone?

Players who use the Rage Serum Field Upgrade earn “increased lunge distance, superior melee damage, and enhanced stun power while using melee weapons or fists.” Players will make more noise while moving in exchange for all the buffs and receive additional recoil when stunned.

To make the most of the Rage Serum, you should consider picking up Stun Grenades and a Riot Shield. The Stun Grenades will make it easier to close the gap between an enemy player, while the Riot Shield ensures your survival.

Where can I find Rage Serum in Warzone?

Rage Serum can be found inside supply boxes, meaning there will be a decent chance that you’ll find one while looting.

When should you use Rage Serum in Warzone?

You may be tempted to use the Rage Serum as soon as you find it in Warzone, but there will be a place and time. Considering the stat bonuses from the Serum only last for 40 seconds, you should use it before engaging in close-quarter combat. Chug it with the Field Upgrade hotkey and charge toward the enemy.