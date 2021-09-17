Players banned in Call of Duty: Warzone can’t play Vanguard either

Many Call of Duty players are unable to play the Vanguard beta after receiving a permanent ban message even though they’ve never played the game. But if you’ve been banned in Warzone, that might be all the explanation you need as to why you can’t get on Vanguard.

CharlieIntel reported yesterday that “if you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone – including hardware or account banned – you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.” This information is in accordance with Warzone lead developer Raven Software’s confirmation of applying hardware bans as a measure against cheaters.

In addition to banning cheaters from other games, this measure prevents those who were penalized for hacking in Warzone from simply creating other accounts to continue using cheats in the game since the ban is tied to the person’s hardware rather than their account.

Activision announced in August that a new anti-cheat system will be introduced to Vanguard and Warzone later this year.

There are players reporting that their account has been hacked and banned. There’s a way to undo this ban, though it’s rare. You can submit a support ticket to Activision and hope that they undo an unjustified ban.

The franchise’s next title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is set to be released on Nov. 5. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.