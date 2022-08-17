Paris Legion drops most of Call of Duty League roster

The Paris Legion has officially said goodbye to the majority of its 2022 Call of Duty League roster.

The move comes as no shock after the Legion’s abysmal 2-23 record throughout the season, finishing dead last in the league with a paltry 20 CDL points. The New York Subliners were the final team to make the playoffs cutoff with 160 points.

Thank you to @John287 @oJhnny @tomGRVTY @Jimbolah for being part of the Legion in 2022.



We wish them the best and hope to see them succeed next season. #EnGarde pic.twitter.com/IfbdlyhfzH — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) August 17, 2022

Legion players Jimbo, GRVTY, John, and Johnny all revealed their free agent status days ago, but this announcement from Paris makes it official. There’s been no news on the contract status of Temp, arguably the best player on the Legion last year, yet. The team will likely be fielding almost an entirely new roster when the CDL kicks off for the 2023 season in Modern Warfare 2.

Paris finished 0-5 in Major One qualifiers, 1-4 in Major Two qualifiers, 0-5 in Major Three qualifiers, and 0-5 again in Major Four qualifiers. Their one win at a Major event came at Major One when they defeated the Seattle Surge in the first round. Other than that, it was a poor showing throughout the year.

Rostermania has officially kicked off in the CDL, with players announcing free agent status throughout the league. The 2023 season is rumored to begin before the end of 2022, but no official start date has been announced yet.