Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone Prime Gamig. Picture via Activision.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to claim Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Prime Gaming rewards

There is always a new reward for committed players.
Image of Lucas Lapetinahas
Lucas Lapetinahas
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 03:24 pm

Occasionally, Activision Blizzard makes some collaborations with different platforms to give the players some exclusive rewards to claim. Thanks to Prime Gaming, Call of Duty Warzone, and MW3, players can access a whole bundle for free.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty is famous for not being the cheapest game that sells its content; some bundles have even generated some controversy because of their very high price, which is almost the cost of a new game. However, as with all live-service games with a solid player base, there are numerous free bundles.

How to get the CoD Electron Energy bundle from Prime Gaming

Several CoD operators fight
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are in the season 3 of content. Picture via Activision.

Activision Blizzard and Prime Gaming have already collaborated in the past with every new entry in this franchise; the most common is Call of Duty Mobile. However, for a limited time, Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 have a new bundle in the Amazon Premium service called Electron Energy.

To access this bundle, you will need to visit the Prime Gaming page with all of the subscription’s benefits. Once you select the Electron Energy bundle, you must link your Call of Duty account to Prime Gaming by logging in and then pressing the button. This will automatically activate the bundle in your game, whether it is MW3 or Warzone.

What comes with the CoD Electron Energy bundle?

The Electron Energy bundle in Call of Duty
Call of Duty Warzone free bundle on Prime Gaming. Picture via Activision Blizzard.

This Warzone and MW3 bundle comes with several items that are very interesting. A full operator with electric details in the suit. The outfit includes a callsign, a weapon skin, a charm, and a sticker designed for weapons. You can use this content in both MW3 and Warzone season three Reloaded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone season 3
HRM-9 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone season 3
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone season 3
A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone season 3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best JAK Ferocity Carbine Renetti conversion kit loadout in Warzone
JAK Ferocity
Category: CoD
CoD
The best JAK Ferocity Carbine Renetti conversion kit loadout in Warzone
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone season 3
HRM-9 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone season 3
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone season 3
A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone season 3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best JAK Ferocity Carbine Renetti conversion kit loadout in Warzone
JAK Ferocity
Category: CoD
CoD
The best JAK Ferocity Carbine Renetti conversion kit loadout in Warzone
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Apr 26, 2024
Author
Lucas Lapetinahas