How to claim Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Prime Gaming rewards

Occasionally, Activision Blizzard makes some collaborations with different platforms to give the players some exclusive rewards to claim. Thanks to Prime Gaming, Call of Duty Warzone, and MW3, players can access a whole bundle for free.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty is famous for not being the cheapest game that sells its content; some bundles have even generated some controversy because of their very high price, which is almost the cost of a new game. However, as with all live-service games with a solid player base, there are numerous free bundles.

How to get the CoD Electron Energy bundle from Prime Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are in the season 3 of content. Picture via Activision.

Activision Blizzard and Prime Gaming have already collaborated in the past with every new entry in this franchise; the most common is Call of Duty Mobile. However, for a limited time, Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 have a new bundle in the Amazon Premium service called Electron Energy.

To access this bundle, you will need to visit the Prime Gaming page with all of the subscription’s benefits. Once you select the Electron Energy bundle, you must link your Call of Duty account to Prime Gaming by logging in and then pressing the button. This will automatically activate the bundle in your game, whether it is MW3 or Warzone.

What comes with the CoD Electron Energy bundle?

Call of Duty Warzone free bundle on Prime Gaming. Picture via Activision Blizzard.

This Warzone and MW3 bundle comes with several items that are very interesting. A full operator with electric details in the suit. The outfit includes a callsign, a weapon skin, a charm, and a sticker designed for weapons. You can use this content in both MW3 and Warzone season three Reloaded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more