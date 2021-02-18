“Outbreak” Zombies mode for Black Ops Cold War reportedly leaked via official website, app

One week before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone‘s season two, Die Maschine seems to be churning again–this time for “a new, large-scale Zombies experience” titled Outbreak, according to accidental leaks from Activision via Call of Duty‘s official website and companion app.

While the associated text has been swiftly taken down, ModernWarzone provided screenshots of the text on the official COD website. Another user posted similar screenshots of the COD app online.

Rumors around Outbreak first started surfacing online about a week ago. Okami13 posted about the Outbreak mode on Feb. 10, describing it as "Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map," along with what looks like a leaked icon pack for the new game mode from ColdWarLeakz.

Developer Treyarch Studios have been repeatedly teasing Zombies content over the past few days, making an announcement and a potential trailer drop in the near future even more likely. Since the Fireteam maps are based in and around the Ural Mountains, Treyarch's namedropping of the location appears to corroborate previous rumors about Outbreak. The developer also posted a direct quote from Ravenov in the Firebase Z's end cutscene, where there is a supposed "operation underway in the Ural Mountains."

Ahead of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's second season on Feb. 25, Outbreak just might be the perfect way to marry Treyarch's Zombies expertise with an open world concept. More information, official or not, will likely be forthcoming soon.