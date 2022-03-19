OpTic Texas extend win streak, London Royal Ravens squeak out victory in Call of Duty League qualifying matches

Two of the best teams in the Call of Duty League picked up wins to kick off the second week of the CDL’s Major II qualifying matches.

OpTic Texas and the London Royal Ravens faced stiff challenges from the Seattle Surge and Paris Legion, respectively, but both held on to remain undefeated in the current set of qualifying matches. OpTic’s victory extends their match win streak to nine, with their last loss coming during the first week of the season.

The win over the Surge did not come easily for OpTic, who actually lost the first map of the series, Bocage Hardpoint, before rallying back with a comfortable victory on Bocage Search and Destroy. The final two maps of the series were close affairs as well, although OpTic managed to hold on in both instances to close out the match with a 3-1 map count.

London’s match against the Legion opened up the day, but the Royal Ravens got off to a slow start despite facing a team that had won just one of their first nine matches this season. Paris’ narrow win on Berlin Hardpoint and decisive 6-3 result on Tuscan Search and Destroy put London on their proverbial back foot, but with Gismo back in the lineup after missing London’s two matches last week, the Ravens mounted a comeback over the final three maps.

London quickly extended the series with a rare 3-0 win in Control before forcing a game five with a 38-point victory on Tuscan Hardpoint. In a switch from the first Search and Destroy map of the series, London won 6-3 to push the team’s record in the Major II qualifying matches to 3-0.

In the other matchup of the day, the Boston Breach continued their recent strong play with a sweep of the Minnesota RØKKR. The Breach’s win puts them in a tie with the Florida Mutineers and OpTic for second place in the standings, although with three matches remaining for each of the teams, Boston will have no time to rest to maintain their spot.

The CDL returns tomorrow at 2pm CT with a matchup between London, who are gunning for a fourth consecutive victory, and Atlanta FaZe, who lost their only match last week.