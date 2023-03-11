OpTic Texas continue elimination bracket run, one step closer to Sunday with win

OpTic Texas continued their run through the loser’s bracket at the Call of Duty League’s OpTic Texas Major, eliminating the Florida Mutineers by a count of 3-1.

After starting their tournament with a demoralizing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Boston Breach, OpTic have rattled off two matches in a row to put themselves just one win from earning a trip to championship Sunday.

The series started with Hydro Hardpoint, a map with multiple water lanes that can make for a tricky matchup. But Texas started strong, and the map never got that close in their 250-204 victory to take the 1-0 lead. The SMG duo of Shottzy and Huke delivered in a big way, leading the slaying in the lobby with the two combining for 57 kills to just 39 deaths.

After the OpTic victory, the series headed to Hotel for Search and Destroy. This was the first time Texas have played this map-mode combination all season, but they played like it was their best map. This time it was Dashy leading the charge, as the superstar AR player dropped eight kills to only four deaths while dealing 998 worth of damage in the nine-round map.

A day after dropping behind to the London Royal Ravens by a count of 2-1, OpTic looked determined to start strong and take a commanding lead against Florida. After two straight matches that included Fortress Control, which saw Texas go 0-2, OpTic decided to switch gears and try their luck on Hotel Control. Things got off to a great start for the Green Wall, as they won the first two rounds to take a 2-0 lead.

But Florida started to mount a comeback, which included two wins from the less-desired attacking side. Despite getting outslayed by 14 kills on the map, the Mutineers managed to get the job done, winning an offensive round five to stave off elimination for at least one more game.

But OpTic were ready for the Mercado Hardpoint. Just a day after coming back from a 100-plus point deficit to send it to a game five against London, there were no heroics needed from Texas. They were clinical in their rotations, outgunned Florida by 16 kills, and dominated the scoreboard to the tune of 250-117. Huke and Ghosty were massive in the kills department for Optic, posting 1.53 and 1.43 K/Ds in the map, respectively.

After a rough start in their first match, it appears that OpTic and their new-look roster have started to find their groove. While this current lineup have played together in five league matches, this weekend was their first time playing on LAN together.

The road forward won’t get any easier for them, though: the Green Wall will face off with the loser of today’s Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe matchup. OpTic will play following the two winner’s bracket matches today, with their match scheduled for 5pm CST.