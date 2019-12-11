OpTic Gaming Los Angeles adds Goonjar and Chino as substitutes

OpTic Gaming’s Call of Duty League roster grew by two today with the additions of veterans Jevon “Goonjar” Gooljar and Martin Chino.

Both players have been competing in Call of Duty professionally since as early as 2012. Goonjar and Chino have been on several teams over the years, having stints with squads like Team Envy, Team Kaliber, Evil Geniuses, and Complexity.

Goonjar and Chino will be substitutes for OpTic LA. They join the already-talented squad of Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly, Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Kenny Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Jordan “JKap” Kaplan.

With plenty of years of experience between them, the two veterans should add leadership qualities and the ability to slide in and perform at a high level whenever necessary.

There will be a lot of pressure on OpTic LA after the team was purchased by the Immortals Gaming Club, though. With former team owner Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez leaving to join NRG and the Chicago Huntsmen CDL team, many Green Wall fans might be split on who to root for.

The 2020 Call of Duty League season will kick off on Jan. 24. OpTic LA will host two events from March 6 to 8 and June 12 to 14.