‘Not even joking’: Warzone streamer’s gamebreaking MORS build can shoot through ground, walls

Whenever a new weapon arrives for Call of Duty these days there’s a high likelihood it is absurdly broken for a short while, but a Warzone streamer this week has shown season three’s MORS sniper has even passed that—it may be closer to gamebreaking.

The MORS has returned after a lengthy 10-year hiatus, with the CoD weapon last seen in Advanced Warfare, and it’s had a significant upgrade; a fact showcased by Warzone streamer Adio during a battle royale match on April 16. In the clip, Adio notices a pinged enemy, but Adio is on a small hill and does not have a line of sight. No problem, however: Adio aims directly into the ground and fires, downing the target in one shot.

Enjoy the MORS while it lasts, because a nerf is surely on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adio was in shock after landing the shot, which traveled directly through the ground for some distance before immediately downing the enemy operator. A follow-up clip better also showcases the penetration power of the MORS, with Adio’s bullet traveling through thick concrete walls to down a target. “[I’ve] been getting spam reported since last week,” the streamer said.

The key to maximizing bullet penetration was the addition of the Photonic Charge Barrel, an Aftermarket Part that converts the projectile into an energy burst capable of piercing through an extreme amount of cover.

Adio combined this with Anti-Materiel Rounds for even more armor penetration, and the result is a railgun-like rifle that can shoot through just about anything.

The only downside is the charge time, which cannot be canceled once the trigger has been pulled, but otherwise, Adio suggests players combine the two attachments with whatever feels comfortable. It’s even capable of one-hitting targets through heavy vehicle armor.

Another player, Dynamic, lined up a wallbang on Meat during a Search and Destroy match. Despite multiple walls and concrete blocks in the way, the shot found its mark on an opponent at the beginning of the round. “Please don’t ban me,” they wrote in the tweet.

MW3 just overcame a one-shot sniper meta featuring the Longbow, with players demanding nerfs to the quick-fire bolt action for the better part of two months. Let’s hope devs are quicker to fix the MORS because getting wallbanged through mountains, buildings, and reinforced concrete doesn’t seem fun at all.

