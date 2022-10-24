Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things

Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term.

It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it.

What puts him off the most isn’t the maps or guns, which is something other streamers have complained about. Instead, it’s the sweaty nature of the lobbies and players.

Image via Activision

“I love both, but I mean, for me, Warzone right now is just not piquing my interest,” he said during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Oct. 20. “It’s just very sweaty, and it’s old. It’s one thing that’s an issue with CoD. They keep switching out games every year, even when they have an absolute banger like the last Warzone.”

That’s not the Twitch star’s only gripe, though.

The fact it doesn’t have a ranked mode plays a part, too. Ninja said it holds it back at a competitive level compared to Apex and Fortnite, which is important to him.

“A ranking system is what provides a lot of the entertainment,” he said. “Usually, the games that have a solid ranking system are the ones that perform well and have a lot of longevity.” He pointed to Apex as the perfect example, insisting it’s still “popping off” because the devs keep tweaking the ranked system.

“That’s what I look for when I play a video game,” he said.

Still, he refused to rule out a return to Warzone 2. “It’s decent. It’s got potential, man, but we’ll see,” he said. It’s set to be a huge shake-up from its predecessor, and if it lives up to the hype, it could win him back—with or without a ranked mode.

Warzone 2 will drop on Nov. 16, a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28.