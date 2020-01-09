Nicky Romero to perform at London Royal Ravens’ inaugural Call of Duty League Home Series

Dutch DJ Nicky Romero will headline the home series of the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty franchise.

On Feb. 8, the first day of the tournament, the EDM DJ will perform a set and a meet-and-greet later in the day for those who purchased VIP tickets. Moreover, Nicky Romero will play Modern Warfare two-vs-two matchups against other unnamed celebrities who will show up to the home series.

Nicky Romero is most well-known for his track “I Could Be The One,” which features Avicii, a former DJ who passed away in 2018. He specializes in the EDM and future house genres, both of which feature predominantly throughout his music.

The introduction of mainstream musical acts at esports events signals a shift toward appealing to a general audience. But the success of these acts has been limited in the past. Most notably, North American artist DJ Khaled had an underwhelming performance at the Overwatch League Finals in 2018.

But this doesn’t mean that music can’t be done successfully at major esports tournaments. Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, creates songs specifically for its annual World Championship. For example, The Glitch Mob, Mako, and The Word Alive produced “RISE,” which was used at Worlds 2018.

The song was seen as a hit, like most other Worlds songs, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube.

Nicky Romero’s performance could be greeted by the historically hyped-up crowd in London next month.