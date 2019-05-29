Next Call of Duty title to be revealed on May 30

After an unusually long wait, Call of Duty fans will find out what the next title is in the iconic franchise at 12pm CT on May 30, Activision teased via social media. No official information has been released about the game, although reports have surfaced over the past several weeks that claim Activision will release another installment in the Modern Warfare series.

Yesterday morning, all of the official Call of Duty social media accounts changed their images from Black Ops 4 to a black-and-white CoD logo, and seemingly teased the next game by putting “Going Dark” in their respective account bios.

Call of Duty on Twitter Going Dark https://t.co/gysaUrs0qt

And earlier today, Activision dropped a video teaser on social media, which confirmed the reveal date and featured a waveform reminiscent of the Modern Warfare titles. A person in the video, presumably a character in the game, said, “I’ve got a problem. They could be anywhere. When can you brief me?”

The Call of Duty Twitter account also tweeted the YouTube link to the official announcement, which will go live in about 24 hours.