New York Subliners sweep OpTic Chicago in Call of Duty League Stage One Major

In a surprisingly one-sided match, the New York Subliners swept the OpTic Chicago to eliminate the fan-favorites from the $500,000 Call of Duty League Stage One Major.

Two days ago, OpTic sent the Subliners down to the losers bracket with a sweep of their own in winners bracket round one. But today, New York, who used unorthodox map vetoes, overwhelmed Chicago and secured their spot in the top three.

New York heading to #CDL2021 Major Sunday!@Subliners hand @OpTicCHI their first Control loss to complete the 3-0 SWEEP! #NYSL pic.twitter.com/WU1xwYpfV4 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 6, 2021

The Subliners and OpTic agreed to play Crossroads Hardpoint to open the series, a map neither had played in an official match before today. Despite that, NYSL and their star rookie DiamondCon, who finished with a team-high 27 kills, won by nearly 100 points.

Next up was Garrison Search and Destroy, which neither team had played in a CDL match. But again, DiamondCon and New York looked adept on the defense-heavy map, winning 6-1. The rookie once again shined, finishing with a 9-1 scoreline.

What did @Diamondcon_ have for breakfast this morning?



THIS GUY IS FRYING! #NYSL pic.twitter.com/JhS5YpfXpE — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 6, 2021

Although the Subliners had decisively won the first two maps, OpTic entered Checkmate Control with an 8-0 record in the game mode and a win on the very same map and mode against the Los Angeles Thieves about an hour before. But OpTic still struggled, uncharacteristically losing a defensive round and bungling a very winnable offensive round afterward.

The loss means OpTic has finished the first Major in fourth place, which nets them $40,000 and 40 CDL Points. The prizes will likely be no consolation, though, considering the team was one round win away from defeating the Dallas Empire in the winners bracket semifinals yesterday.

New York will play the loser of the Empire vs. Atlanta FaZe in the losers bracket finals tomorrow. A victory there would clinch a grand finals appearance and at least $120,000 and 60 CDL Points.

The CDL Stage One Major will continue tomorrow at 2pm CT.