New York Subliners signs Prolute to Call of Duty academy team

The New York Subliners introduced Bryan “Prolute” Vera as the second player on the organization’s Call of Duty academy team today. Prolute will join Diamondcon, who was the first player announced in December.

Prolute is a talented player who's made a name for himself in the amateur Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War scene. Over the last two months, he's won the Ishoni Esports $2,000 Variant 2020 and the Toronto Ultra 5k Holiday Snack 2020 events. He also came in third place in the Minnesota RØKKR Launch Week Arms Race on Team Vikkstar in November.

Another talented and hungry AM joins the fray. Welcome the second signing to our Subliners academy team @BProlute. #NYSL pic.twitter.com/syTQ1WyXSX — NYSL (@Subliners) January 11, 2021

Before Cold War, Prolute played hundreds of online matches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Ops 4, and WWII. According to his UMG profile, he earned over $34,000 in these games and he's ranked No. 6 in earnings. He's also in the top 250 players worldwide and has won dozens of online trophies.

Prolute and Diamondcon have played together previously and most recently finished in fourth place in the third North American Call of Duty Challengers Cup this weekend. They played alongside former Los Angeles Guerrillas players Saints and Spart. The duo also competed together during the second North American Call of Duty Challengers Cup in December alongside ACHES and Lacefield, but the team only made it into the top 16.

Both players have established themselves as valuable assets and are excellent choices for the Subliners' academy team. It's unclear who will fill the two remaining spots, but the organization is off to a good start.