New York Subliners reportedly signing Priestahh, Skyz for 2023 CDL season

New York Subliners’ SMG duo of HyDra and KiSMET will be joined by Priestahh and Skyz in the 2023 Call of Duty League season, according to a report by Dexerto.

The reports come amid rumors that NYSL is rebuilding its CoD squad after their top-six placing at the 2022 CDL Championship in August. Crimsix became an unrestricted free agent one week after NYSL’s campaign ended, and the future of HyDra, KiSMET, and PaulEhx has been up in the air ever since.

Dexerto reported that PaulEhx, who previously announced he was a restricted free agent, is not going to be a part of the starting roster, while HyDra and KiSMET will continue playing for NYSL in 2023. Priestahh and Skyz still need to sign the contract, according to sources, but it seems it’s only a matter of time before the New York-based organization announces its squad for Modern Warfare II.

Priestahh has been available since he became after a lackluster season with Minnesota RØKKR in which the team not make the 2022 CDL playoffs. Skyz became an unrestricted free agent following his third season with the Florida Mutineers, who also did not qualify for the CDL Championship.

It’s unclear at this point whether PaulEhx will remain on NYSL’s bench or if another organization will acquire him from NYSL. You can keep up to date with the 2023 CDL preseason RosterMania with our official tracker.