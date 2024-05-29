MW3 BlackCell pass season 4
CoD

MW3’s latest battle pass appears to be bugged or not working for many players after season 4 launch

A bumpy start to the new season.
Scott Duwe
Published: May 29, 2024 11:30 am

Hold off on spending that cash, Call of Duty gamer. It appears the season four battle pass isn’t quite functioning properly yet.

Many CoD players are reporting that after purchasing the season four battle pass for Modern Warfare 3, including the $30 BlackCell variant of the pass, they are not gaining access to the pass or any of its rewards, including the BlackCell’s extra skins, battle pass tokens, and more.

Season four Soap skin in MW3
Within minutes of the season going live today, players began replying to a recent CoD post on Twitter/X about the pass not working for them, with both the base version and BlackCell version not functioning properly.

I can confirm that I was also having the same issue. After purchasing the BlackCell pass, I did not have any of the 25 included tokens, nor any of the skins that are a part of the pass, and I couldn’t level it up whatsoever. Now, though, the battle pass seems to be working as intended.

Activision hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet but will likely do so in the following hours. This article will be updated with any additional information as this situation develops.

Read Article How to fix Dev Error 5433 in MW3 and Warzone
Makarov and a wolf man in MW3 season 3
CoD
How to fix Dev Error 5433 in MW3 and Warzone
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 29, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Harbinger Kit for the M4 AR in MW3
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone
An operator holding the Superi 46 SMG in MW3
CoD
How to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.