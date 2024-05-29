MW3’s latest battle pass appears to be bugged or not working for many players after season 4 launch

Hold off on spending that cash, Call of Duty gamer. It appears the season four battle pass isn’t quite functioning properly yet.

Recommended Videos

Many CoD players are reporting that after purchasing the season four battle pass for Modern Warfare 3, including the $30 BlackCell variant of the pass, they are not gaining access to the pass or any of its rewards, including the BlackCell’s extra skins, battle pass tokens, and more.

You can get this skin once the pass works. Image via Activision

Within minutes of the season going live today, players began replying to a recent CoD post on Twitter/X about the pass not working for them, with both the base version and BlackCell version not functioning properly.

I can confirm that I was also having the same issue. After purchasing the BlackCell pass, I did not have any of the 25 included tokens, nor any of the skins that are a part of the pass, and I couldn’t level it up whatsoever. Now, though, the battle pass seems to be working as intended.

Activision hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet but will likely do so in the following hours. This article will be updated with any additional information as this situation develops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more