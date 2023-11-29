MW3 Zombies players plead for one basic feature to answer server crash issues

It may be drastically different from the traditional Zombies experience of previous Call of Duty games, but the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode has still managed to attract a dedicated following. Even those fans are asking for one simple solution to a too-frequent problem, however.

While the performance of the game’s servers has improved drastically since the game’s launch, crashes in MWZ are still all too frequent. And while in traditional MW3 multiplayer or even Warzone the early end to a match might sting, that feeling is multiplied when it costs you valuable gear in MWZ.

All this can be yours, but so too can it be gone. Image via Activision

A number of MWZ players suggest one basic fix: allowing players to reconnect to a match in progress after they’ve reloaded the game following a crash. With no option to reconnect, players are losing out on upgraded armor vests, backpacks, Schematics, other valuable items, and their weapons. Some of the players voicing their concerns say they’d still be willing to reconnect to a game even if it meant getting overwhelmed by a zombie horde since that would at least afford them a slight chance to be picked up by a nearby player.

If not, some fans also suggested giving players lost to crashes the Tombstone effect. Tombstone is a perk that gives players a chance to reclaim their gear if they die. Upon death, players create a “Tombstone Stash” that contains all their rucksack inventory at the spot where they died, and they can reclaim it in the very next game. Players argue that if they can’t get back into the same match after a crash, they should at least be able to get their stuff back.

The frustrations from MWZ players are heightened because the new Zombies experience takes a lot of inspiration from MW2’s DMZ mode. MWZ has also inherited the same problem DMZ had of crashes costing a player all of their gear, and because it was such a widely felt issue in DMZ, the fact it’s still an issue in MWZ has left fans feeling baffled and angry.