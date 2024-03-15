MW3 Zombies player says they ‘cried their eyes out’ from being griefed so much

For many, playing video games is a break from the stress of the real world. Sadly, sometimes, the games or fellow gamers only add more stress and disappointment.

One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies player recently expressed their frustrations with the state of the mode, which differs heavily from previous iterations of the undead-killing game type that’s been around since 2008.

Just be nice, people. Image via Activision

Unlike previous games, Modern Warfare Zombies, or MWZ, cannot be played alone. You can deploy solo, but the map of Urzikstan is always active with other players. And sometimes, like in any multiplayer game or mode, those players are jerks.

“I always have a long day at work and have been stressed out of my mind for weeks now with my life, the gamer said in a March 15 Reddit post. “At the end of the day all I want to do is sit down and hop into a match of MWZ. Almost every match I keep getting trolled or harassed in the game by people who think it’s funny. They always follow me, steal my contracts, just continue stealing every single one, follow me to steal my loot, crashing vehicles into me, etc.”

The player said “the final straw” for them was when they were attempting a mission to deliver cargo and got into a car, but another player stole the car, drove it into a river, and blew it up. This left them locked into the mission.

“I just felt so disheartened that I just left the game and I’ll admit that I just cried my eyes out because I just want to escape the stress of life with some zombies,” they said. “I can’t even report this behavior because there isn’t even an option. There are just a lot of awful people who play zombies. This whole experience has made me realize that CoD isn’t a good game to destress with and possibly I need to look at another hobby instead of gaming.”

As a typically PvE mode, Zombies has always been a decent way to relax and de-stress. MWZ doesn’t appear to offer that, at least for this unlucky player who seemingly continues to fall victim to trolling.

With Treyarch working on the next CoD game due to drop later this year, rumored to be called Black Ops Gulf War, the hope for many fans is that classic round-based Zombies gameplay will return, allowing players to truly play the game solo and even pause it when they want to.

Other CoD players were helpful in the thread, offering suggestions like returning to Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode, or other zombies-like game types. Thankfully for many, not all gamers are annoying trolls.

