MW3 PS5 bundle is coming, but Sony didn’t say if it’s the new ‘slim’ console or not

It may be time to grab that PS5.

Call of Duty fans looking to make the jump to the current generation of consoles will be happy to find out that a PlayStation 5 console bundled with Modern Warfare 3 is coming next month.

With a simple tweet this morning, the official PlayStation account confirmed rumors of a MW3 PS5 console bundle, but little else about it was revealed at all, including what kind of console it will be.

The PS5 Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle releases same day as the game’s launch on Nov 10. pic.twitter.com/pO0Q2KN7OM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 11, 2023

Yesterday, Sony revealed a new, slimmer PS5 design, including two models. One model is the normal slim PS5 with a Blu-ray disc drive for $499, while the other is the Digital Edition with no disc drive and the option to purchase an add-on drive at a later date.

The lack of information in the nonchalant announcement is concerning. What will its price be? Will the console have a specific MW3 aesthetic or design, like the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle or the Final Fantasy XVI bundle from earlier this year?

Interestingly enough, Sony also said it will be replacing the original, thicker PS5 model with the slimmer one eventually. And that may be the key here.

“Once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available,” Sony said.

Since the company didn’t specify what kind of model the bundle will include, which is an odd thing to do in itself, it sure seems like Sony is using the MW3 bundle to clear out the stock of the original model and make way for the slimmer one.

It’s possible that the MW3 bundle will include the newer slim model, but shouldn’t an official announcement and confirmation of said bundle include that kind of information?

Dot Esports has reached out to Sony for confirmation about the bundle.

The MW3 PS5 bundle, whatever kind of console it is, will launch alongside the game on Nov. 10.

About the author