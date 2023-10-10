New ‘slim’ PS5 console coming this holiday season

The long-rumored “slim” PlayStation 5 has been officially announced by Sony today—and it’s coming next month.

Just in time for the 2023 holiday season, the new console will start a global rollout over the coming months beginning with the U.S. launch in November. A specific launch date was not given yet, but official information is expected in the next few weeks.

“As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching,” said Sid Shuman, senior director of SIE content communications. “To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility.”

“The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage,” Sony said.

According to Sony, the new, slimmer PS5 “has been reduced in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models.”

Console purchasers who pick up the $449 Digital Edition (an increase in price of $50 from the original Digital PS5), can add on the Blu-ray disc drive later, sold separately for $79.99. The new model that launches with the Blu-ray disc drive stays at $499. Both models will include a horizontal stand.

“We are 10 days away from the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with additional games including Alan Wake 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launching shortly after,” Sony said. “With these fantastic games coming, in addition to recent releases such as EA Sports FC 24, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s plenty for gamers to play on PS5 this holiday season.”

According to Sony, “once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available.” Pre-orders are not yet live for the new model.

The new, slimmer and lighter PS5 models will be available this November.

