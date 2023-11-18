MW3 players will receive retroactive battle pass XP after Zombies glitch

As if today wasn’t already a great day for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players following a bug fix patch deployment, Call of Duty developers have brought even more positive news for those who have been diving into Urzikstan to slay some undead.

Players who have been affected by the battle pass progress glitch will receive some retroactive progress toward the season six pass, according to a post from the game’s official account today. The overdue experience is slated to come “soon,” though the message didn’t come with a set date.

📢 #ModernWarfareZombies



Update: We rolled out a fix for Battle Pass XP earlier today, and we will soon retroactively grant players the XP they would have earned for time played in matches from launch until the fix was deployed.



We will update here when XP has been granted. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 18, 2023

The studio also clarified some points about the issue via Reddit. The refund will encompass “the amount that a player should have earned before any tokens were applied,” according to the official comment. Tokens used during this time will be refunded.

The lack of battle pass experience has been one of the major issues with Zombies since MW3’s official release earlier this month. End-of-match battle pass XP had been inconsistent at best and inexistent at worst for the past week. Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch delivered a fix for the XP progression bug today, and the developer handing out the missing XP comes as a good way to make up for the trouble.

Compensating for lost time is even more important considering season six is drawing to a close and MW3’s first season is a little over two weeks away. Players who already put in the effort for the past week will have the refunded battle pass XP to help them cross the finish line. The support account will update players through official channels when the XP launches.

The fix to the battle pass XP issue was one of the highlights in today’s Zombies patch notes, but it was hardly the only major bug fix. Treyarch took care of a litany of highly disruptive issues, including players being automatically pulled into story missions and a glitch that prevented operators from extracting successfully.

Despite the success at fixing critical issues, today’s patch also nerfed hordes at exfil zones. The studio’s reasoning for the change relates to stability issues, though it also negated a quick and common way to obtain XP quickly. This blemished a patch that was overwhelmingly positive otherwise and drew relentless criticism from parts of the community.

There’s no set date for the battle pass refund, but if you’re waiting for the bonus to kick in, keep your eyes on official channels such as the CoDUpdates account on Twitter, TreyarchCM on Reddit, and the public CoD support Trello board.