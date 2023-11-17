MW3 players think they’ve found one of the worst guns in CoD history

Call of Duty games have always had diverse weapons, nurturing a gun meta that players swear by based on their play styles. But one battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3 seems too oddly designed to fit into the picture.

If you’ve been finding it impossible to tackle your MW3 opponents with the Sidewinder and wondering why Sledgehammer Games added it to the weaponry in the first place, you definitely aren’t alone. In a Reddit post dated Nov. 15, a player named Youngstown_Mafia called the freshly added battle rifle “one of the worst weapons” they’ve played with in CoD, thanks to its “terrible recoil, bad damage, no range.”

The post garnered several nods from the community, so it isn’t just one player calling the Sidewinder out. It also isn’t uncommon for a weak weapon to gain a bad reputation in CoD games, but one particularly weird aspect of the Sidewinder has been baffling players.

Turns out, many MW3 players found the Sidewinder to be incredibly potent in the Zombies mode, but it somehow fails to deliver the same reliability in the game’s Multiplayer mode.

“I thought it’d be good, seeing as it took 8 points to unlock, but man, it’s bad. It’s really bad,” one player wrote. Well, it definitely seems annoying to grind and unlock a gun that serves no good purpose later on. Players also shared how difficult it was to unlock the gilded camo for the Sidewinder, but for a weapon this weak, the amount of effort you’ve to put in to level it up is outrageous

One player pointed out the irony in the fact that a “broken” Battle Rifle like Bas-B seems better than the Sidewinder. Honestly, you can use any other weapon in MW3 right now and it wouldn’t seem as bad as the Sidewinder.

It’s worth noting that you can add attachments to the Sidewinder to reduce its annoying recoil stats and buff its potential in MW3 Multiplayer. Some attachments might eat up its mobility and handling stats, but it’s a small price to pay considering how bad the weapon’s recoil pattern feels.

The Sidewinder also features a significant damage output and is surprisingly one of the better ones in its class. Reducing the recoil should help mask its flaws, letting you flaunt the gilded camo you worked so hard for without compromising your match outcomes in MW3 as much.