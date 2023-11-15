Fan-made ‘accurate MW3 multiplayer trailer’ roasts new CoD’s glitchy, frustrating experience

Every year, a new trailer for Call of Duty’s latest multiplayer iteration drops, and it’s not quite realistic or representative of the real experience—until now.

A CoD player and YouTuber named Jacos133 posted their own “accurate MW3 multiplayer trailer” earlier today and it’s full of funny clips that have been circulating since the game dropped last week, mainly having to do with glitches or the game’s poor spawn points.

In the parody, this year’s MW3 multiplayer reveal trailer was remixed to feature some less-than-optimal gameplay experiences that normally would never make it into promotional footage. And that’s what makes this so funny.

The edit features some actual shots from the trailer spliced between clips of players getting mowed down as they all spawned in the same exact spot, killing themselves with a breacher drone as it couldn’t break a glass window, weird visual glitches, shots not registering, a weird FOV bug, and more.

My personal favorite clip is toward the end of the video when the player gets stuck in an awkward wrench repair animation normally reserved for repairing equipment in War Mode. It’s hilarious to watch the player run around wrenching nothing.

MW3 has not been received well by most fans, to say the least. It currently holds the title of being the worst-rated CoD of all time on Metacritic, where it boasts a 56 score but a paltry 1.7 rating by fans for an “Overwhelming Dislike” tag.

Couple these glitches and bugs with what many would call oppressive skill-based matchmaking, and it’s easy to see how these things are hard to overlook for many. Otherwise, the game is pretty fun to play when it works as intended and you’re not backfilling a lobby where your team is getting trounced.

MW3 is available now on all platforms and its first season is set to begin next month.